Allstate Corp Invests $1.07 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign Stock Down 1.8 %

In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total value of $400,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,569,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 80,345 shares of company stock worth $16,643,830. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $198.38 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $228.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

