Allstate Corp Makes New $841,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $562,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,928.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Down 5.7 %

ETSY stock opened at $124.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

