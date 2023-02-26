Allstate Corp Makes New $899,000 Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,960 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,878,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,981,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

