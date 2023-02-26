Allstate Corp Sells 11,469 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.6 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $26.92 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.