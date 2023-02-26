Allstate Corp Sells 3,660 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of eBay by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.31%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

