Alpha Finance Lab Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $141.90 million and $1.51 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.07 or 0.01321456 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00013797 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032799 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.65 or 0.01658781 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

