AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 65,800 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 100.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 324,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

OTEX opened at $34.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $44.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 81.51%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

