AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,373 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 159,400 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

