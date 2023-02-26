AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,706 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $304,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 166,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 778,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,783,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,204,000 after purchasing an additional 641,502 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.