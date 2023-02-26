AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 247.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 0.3% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.0% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $374.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.68. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $605.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.