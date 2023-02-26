AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 932.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,322 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,879,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.18.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

