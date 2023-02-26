AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 146.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STE opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -641.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day moving average is $188.05.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

