AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,076 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 0.3% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $148.36. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average is $88.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.