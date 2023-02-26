AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Open Text by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Open Text Stock Down 1.5 %

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $34.12 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.