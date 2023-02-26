AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 101,186 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,186 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 31,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $52.44 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

