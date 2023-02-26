AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 16,072 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,072 shares during the period. Hershey makes up about 0.3% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $239.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.14. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $198.02 and a fifty-two week high of $244.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,625,396. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

