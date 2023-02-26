AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$32.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.25.

ALA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. CSFB boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$23.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$22.05 and a 1-year high of C$31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

In other news, Director David Wallace Cornhill purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,999,602.90. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

