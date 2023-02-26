ALX Oncology (ALXO) to Release Earnings on Monday

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

About ALX Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

