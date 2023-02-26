ALX Oncology (ALXO) to Release Earnings on Monday

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th.
ALX Oncology Price Performance
Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.