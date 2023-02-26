Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.90.

AEE stock opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.00%.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

