American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEP. Cfra cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.