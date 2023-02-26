American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $132.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.