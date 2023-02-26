Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,859 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.30% of Ameris Bancorp worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABCB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 771.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 670,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,761,000 after purchasing an additional 293,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,307,000 after purchasing an additional 240,506 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB opened at $48.02 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

