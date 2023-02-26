Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2023

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,859 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.30% of Ameris Bancorp worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABCB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 771.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 670,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,761,000 after purchasing an additional 293,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,307,000 after purchasing an additional 240,506 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB opened at $48.02 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.