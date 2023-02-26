Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $102.19 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

