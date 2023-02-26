Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $83.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

