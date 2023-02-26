Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

