Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.63% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 240,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

