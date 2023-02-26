Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $27.81 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.7% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $259.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.02.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

