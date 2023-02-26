Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,457,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,561,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 168.9% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,312,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.75 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13. The company has a market cap of $450.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.