Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 583,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 143,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 394.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 523.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

