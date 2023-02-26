Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $230.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.24 and its 200 day moving average is $229.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

