Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $6.81 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. United Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average is $124.95.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

