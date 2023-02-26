Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,695,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,589,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,742,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,420,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,851,000 after purchasing an additional 119,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 64,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 532,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.96 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $51.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.