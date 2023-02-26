Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FAN opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

