Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $138.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

