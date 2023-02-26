Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $198.15 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.95.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

