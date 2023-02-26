Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $144.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.51 and its 200-day moving average is $139.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

