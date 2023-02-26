Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 44,852 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

