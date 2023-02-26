Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,555 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $46.33 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.