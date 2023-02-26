Amkor Technology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMKR. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $921,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $921,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,763,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,440,155. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $20,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 836,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,491 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

