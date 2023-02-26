Amp Price Up 21% Over Last Week (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Amp has a total market cap of $214.98 million and $23.63 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amp has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One Amp token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.
Amp Profile
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
