Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,607,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.61% of Amphenol worth $241,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,422,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,034,000 after purchasing an additional 182,132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,152,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

