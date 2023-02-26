Analysts Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Target Price at $27.20

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. AppLovin has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $61.03.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $3,878,663.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $7,717,316.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,223,243 shares in the company, valued at $16,941,915.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $3,878,663.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 877,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,797,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,678,986 over the last ninety days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $475,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AppLovin by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 69,321 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

