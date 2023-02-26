Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Price Target at GBX 5,479.17

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,479.17 ($65.98).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.17) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.04) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($84.30) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

LON AHT opened at GBX 5,484 ($66.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,972.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,765.70. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,269 ($39.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,759.44 ($69.36).

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,482.01%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

