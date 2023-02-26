Analysts Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT at $78.23

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.23.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after buying an additional 1,936,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,638 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,921,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 74.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,189,000 after purchasing an additional 771,138 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Trading Down 2.1 %

About Freshpet

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $61.06 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Featured Stories

