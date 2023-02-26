Analysts Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target at $47.27

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.69.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Motors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

