Analysts Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Target Price at $27.83

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.