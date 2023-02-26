Analysts Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $90.58

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.358 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 704,152 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

