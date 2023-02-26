Analysts Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) PT at C$39.22

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.22.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$30.50 on Friday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. In related news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. 20.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

