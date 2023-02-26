Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $55.31

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on ST. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ST opened at $50.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 384,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.