Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given New GBX 3,400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($42.15) to GBX 3,400 ($40.94) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,165 ($38.11) to GBX 2,720 ($32.76) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.13) to GBX 2,700 ($32.51) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,527.50.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

